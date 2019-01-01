Great Times for a Great Cause!
Our events are a great way to have fun, share our mission with friends and be inspired by our amazing Bigs and Littles!
FUNDRAISING EVENTS
Fundraising Events are an easy way for you to gather your friends for a fun time while raising money to serve children in our community. Whether it is bowling, golfing or riding the SantaCon trolley, we have an event that will excite you!
If you are interested in volunteering, sponsoring, or participating in our events, please contact us at 540-371-7444 or [email protected]
2019 BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN ONLINE!
JOIN US FOR OUR BIGGEST FUNDRAISER OF 2019!
SATURDAY, MARCH 2nd AND SUNDAY MARCH 3rd
GOLF FOR KIDS' SAKE
Thank you to everyone who did not let the threat of rain drive them away from Golf for Kids Sake!
Our sponsors, volunteers and participants made this years' event a huge success. We hope you can join us again next year.
THE 2018 WINNERS ARE
1st Place - The Gillies Team
Michael Gillies * Chris Del Monte * Paul Nichols * Mike Stonehill, Jr.
2nd Place - Harris Corporation
Chris Swann * Robbie Charlton * Nick Lewis * Paul Spellman
3rd Place - Rainbow International Restoration
Eric Healey * David Payne * Steve Corbin * Todd Pickering
Longest Drive - Men
Daryl Thibodeau
Longest Drive - Women
Kelly Hoffmaster
Closest To The Pin
Nick Lewis
VDOT CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT
THANK YOU TO THE VDOT EMPLOYEES, SPONSORS, VOLUNTEERS AND GOLFERS FOR MAKING THIS YEARS' EVENT A HUGE SUCCESS!!
SANTACON!
SOLD OUT!
Please join us for future fun fundraisers